Nominations are now being accepted for the WINGS Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Person of the Year awards for the Washington School District.
WINGS officials said anyone may submit a nomination for the Teacher of the Year.
If a parent or staff member nominates a certified individual, they are asked to provide a letter of recommendation from the building principal, including specific examples as listed on the nomination form.
Teacher of the Year nominations are due on April 28.
The nominations will be submitted to the superintendent, who along with a committee, will review them and select up to 10 for final selection by the WINGS board.
Nominees will be announced at the Back to School ceremony in August, and the winner will be announced at WINGS Hall of Honor in September.
The WINGS Teacher of the Year also will be the district’s nomination for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Regional Teacher of the Year award in 2021. Finalists are then considered for the Missouri State Teacher of the Year.
By announcing the local Teacher of the Year at the beginning of the school year, the nominee will have several months to complete the application and requirements for regional competition.
Support Staff
Support Staff Person of the Year nominations also are being sought.
Anyone can nominate a person; however, if it is someone other than the building principal/supervisor, a letter of support from them is to be included with the nomination.
The person selected by WINGS will be recognized at the end-of-year ceremony in May.
Support staff nominations are due March 25.
Nomination forms for both awards can be found on the district’s website.