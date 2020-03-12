The Washington School District, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and other parochial grade schools sent letters to parents Monday assuring them they are taking preventive measures to provide the safest learning environment possible for students.
The letter follows news reports over the weekend that a St. Louis County woman tested positive for COVID-19.
The symptoms of COVID-19 resemble those of influenza and can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The school district told parents it will continue to work with the Franklin County Health Department as it monitors and manages the current situation with both the flu and coronavirus.
“Please be assured that our staff will continue to keep an eye on illness in our schools, as is our standard practice,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
The district does not currently have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, she said.
“We would be notified of any such confirmations by the Department of Health,” she said. “We are working within the confines of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations and will continue to follow our health, sanitation and safety protocols.
“If we receive any word of a case in our area or our schools, or if we receive any guidance from county, state or federal health professionals, we will certainly share that with our staff, students and parents,” VanLeer said.
Cleaning
Borgia High Principal Pam Tholen said the school is taking several steps to keep the campus as clean as possible.
“We are working with our cleaning company, FKI, to ramp up the cleaning of the high-touch areas like handrails and bathroom fixtures,” she said. “Furthermore, teachers have been provided with sanitizing wipes, and additional hand sanitizer stations have been installed.
“Right now, it appears that those at highest risk for serious complications are older people and those with underlying medical conditions,” said Tholen, noting the high school has a teacher and student battling cancer.
All school officials stressed that if a student is sick, they should stay home from school.
“We understand that many of our students prioritize school over their health and may be anxious about days absent from school,” Tholen said. “Rest assured that we will work with you in situations of extended absences when it comes to students’ health.”
Tholen said the school is in contact with Saint Louis University regarding any attendance issues for 1818 dual credit courses.
“In these worrisome times, communication is key,” she said. “Our school community’s health and wellness are of the utmost importance to us.”
MSHSAA Responds
VanLeer said MSHSAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) released a statement March 9 saying in part, “We have contacted the Missouri Health Department and at this time, there are no restrictions or requirements to stop activities with large groups of people. We are developing contingency plans for the possible effects of school closures on the state playoffs, your spring sport practices and/or contests, and are monitoring COVID-19 developments closely.”
Local parochial schools, in conjunction with the Archdiocese of St. Louis, sent out letters and stressed they are taking every precaution to ensure that schools are cleaned thoroughly each night and students are monitored.
“We urge families to continue to maintain healthy habits as we do during any cold and flu season,” said Our Lady of Lourdes Principal Ann Joyce.
School officials said if a student or other immediate family member is symptomatic of COVID-19, the health department should be contacted and officials will give them information regarding potential testing and the need to self-quarantine.
With spring break approaching for many schools, families who plan to travel are advised to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) link for travel guidelines and the latest updates on areas with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Officials from all of the schools also shared fact sheets about coronavirus and tips. These include:
• voiding close contact with people who are sick;
• ashing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
• sing an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available;
• taying home when you are sick;
• overing your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash; and
• leaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
People can seek out additional information on COVID-19 and the current outbreak on the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
School officials said parents should check the website frequently for the most up-to-date information.
“While this entire situation is very unsettling, it’s helpful to know we are all in this together,” Tholen said. “I ask you to join me in praying for the St. Louis area schools which have been impacted by the recent diagnosis.”