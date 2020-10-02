Seven elementary schools in the School District of Washington returned to five days a week, in-person learning Monday, and according to school officials, it went off without a hitch.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said, “all systems are go at the elementary level as students and staff adjust to a more normal schedule while still adhering to our protocols.”
The decision for students in elementary school to go back to in-person learning, five days a week came after the school board voted to move the students out of the hybrid model last week.
Students at Washington middle and high schools will continue to learn through a hybrid model, which has students rotating between in-person and virtual learning.
Elementary schools in the district include: Augusta Elementary, Campbellton Elementary, Clearview Elementary, Labadie Elementary, Marthasville Elementary, South Point Elementary and Washington West Elementary schools.
Principal Jennifer Meyer at Campbellton Elementary School said the week for students, staff and facility went “very well.
“Everyone was so excited to be back, since we have not all been together since March 12,” Meyer said. “The biggest thing that happened was kids immediately got busy learning.”
The biggest obstacle Meyer anticipated was with social distancing, but she said it has not been a problem. “Because the students had been practicing social distancing in the smaller group sizes they were in, they already understood the concept and got it,” Meyer said. “So, really, we have not had any issues and have not really anticipated any other obstacles.”
Washington West Elementary School Principal Kim Hunt had a similar report for The Missourian.
“This week is going very well. The students have fallen into the established routine and have followed all the safety protocols in place,” Hunt said. “We are glad to have them all in (school).”
Safety protocols, according to the district’s re-entry plan, include students interacting only with their class; students in fourth grade and above wearing face coverings when on campus and unable to social distance; and students in kindergarten through third grade encouraged to wear masks.