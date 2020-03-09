The Washington School District is seeking an assistant superintendent of finance and operations.
Dr. Brendan Mahon most recently held the position.
“We are looking for a new assistant superintendent effective July 1 due to a resignation for personal reasons,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer told The Missourian.
“We’ve been able to get a lot accomplished over the course of my tenure, largely due to the quality of our team. So, it will be important to obtain a person who can come in and acclimate well with our community and the district in the future as well,” she said.
The district has three assistant superintendents. The other two are Dr. Judy Straatmann, who oversees curriculum, instruction and assessment, and Dr. Rachael Franssen, who oversees human resources and student services.
The job opening was posted last Wednesday. Applications will be accepted through March 18.
According to the job posting, the assistant superintendent of finance and operations is responsible for the administration of overall business operations of the district respective to their area, assigned departments and community functions.
The assistant superintendent serves as a member of the superintendent’s executive team with a central role in district planning, analysis, efficiency efforts and long-range planning. This role has a significant impact on the services provided by the district, the posting states.
The salary will be commensurate with experience.
The assistant superintendent also has a leadership role, including evaluation of responsibilities for individuals employed in that department and leadership roles within the departments assigned to this role.
The job posting said candidate should have the ability to collaborate with others, which is essential when developing short- and long-range plans to effectively and efficiently organize district operations and resources.
Major duties listed include: overseeing and monitoring the district budget; analyzing, planning, organizing and administering the district’s business affairs; compiling necessary data; developing and implementing financial plans of action to ensure compliance with district regulations and procedures, as well as state and federal law.
Other responsibilities are to oversee bidding procedures, transportation (contracted service), maintenance operations, and food service operations.
The assistant superintendent also works closely with human resources to manage benefit and deduction programs (health, dental, life, disability, 403B, 457, and cafeteria plans).
The qualification requirements state a specialist degree or higher in educational administration or related; experience with building, departmental, and/or executive level school leadership; and valid Missouri superintendent’s certification.
The full job description and responsibilities can be found on the district’s website.