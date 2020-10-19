The School District of Washington's board of education held a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19, to review its hybrid model for secondary students.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said last week committee meetings were held to see if the district could go back to in-person learning five days a week for its students in seventh through 12th grade.
VanLeer's recommendation to the board was for the district to have its students in both middle and high schools remain in the hybrid model, with some modifications.
The proposed plan would still have students in two groups, A and B, but those students would alternate attending school every other day rather than two days on, an e-learning day, and two days off and vice versa.
The board voted unanimously to approve the modification to the hybrid learning schedule.
The modified hybrid learning model will go into effect Monday, Oct. 26.
