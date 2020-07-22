The School District of Washington issued a letter to parents in the district and a tentative back-to-school plan outline for students this fall Monday, July 20.
“After months of weekly meetings with area school district leaders, medical professionals and public health officials, as well as analysis of data from parent and staff surveys, the plans have been developed and aligned,” Dr. Lori VanLeer, superintendent, said.
The plan includes four possible scenarios, coded as green, yellow and red.
The green or scenario one is an in-person plan. Students would attend school on campus and meet in person for instruction. Curriculum would be taught and the Google Classroom/Schoology learning management system would be used to support classroom context, organization and student intervention.
In the yellow or scenario two plan elementary students would remain in scenario one but secondary students would attend school on a modified schedule designed to reduce class size. Students would be on campus two days and e-learning three days.
In scenario three, which also is coded as yellow, all students in secondary and elementary would be on a modified schedule to reduce class sizes, following scenario two.
Scenario 4, coded as red, involves students learning exclusively through e-learning.
VanLeer said outlined scenarios could be “implemented at any given time as circumstances change.”
The district is giving parents the choice of having students participate in e-learning regardless of which scenario the district is in. Registration for that program began Tuesday, July 21, and will end Thursday, July 30. Registration information can be found at washington.k12.mo.us.
A detailed plan outlining numerous protocols that will be in place is under final development and will be presented to the board of education Wednesday, July 29, at its meeting. VanLeer added that is when the entire plan will be shared with the public.
“A decision regarding how we start the year will be announced by Aug. 10,” VanLeer said.