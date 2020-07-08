Washington School District officials are taking a cautious approach to the 2020-21 school budget given the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19 and its impact on state funding.
“Our district has a healthy reserve and is in a good position to maintain services even if there is a revenue shortfall,” said Director of Accounting Robin Kluesner. “Prudent monitoring and planning will be needed to maintain a good position should the shortfalls continue into future years.”
The Washington School Board adopted a $77.3 million budget for the 2020-21 school year, which reflects total revenue projections of $53.3 million, and operating expenditures total $77.3 million. The $23 million deficit is primarily due to construction projects funded by the bond issue. The district passed the bond issue and received the funds in 2019. “Those funds are in our investment accounts and drawn upon as the construction progresses,” Kluesner said.
Washington Superintendent Lori VanLeer told school board members at the Tuesday, June 30, meeting that the district ended last year with a healthy reserve, anticipating less money from the state this year.
“We applied the brakes in March knowing the stateshutdown would have a significant impact on the budget,” VanLeer said. “Anytime the state misses out on sales tax, income tax collection and gaming money, there will be a trickle-down effect. We knew the move would be crucial to surviving any future state withholdings and unknown assessed valuation.”
The new budget has estimated annual total expenditures of $77.3 million with the largest portion of the budget allocated to human resources.
Kluesner said that expenditures dropped for a variety of reasons. “A large portion of that was due to the spending freeze, as well as the reduction of services needed due to the closure,” Kluesner said. “We saw a decrease in spending in relation to transportation, utilities, contracted services and travel/conference-related expenses.”
Kluesner said that throughout the year, positions were analyzed as turnover occurred and in some cases the vacancies were not filled. Those positions were not needed this past year. Other positions were not filled due to the lack of applicants.
School district operations are estimated to be $50.8 million in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of more than $3.7 million over last year.
More than 38 percent, or nearly $30 million of the total budget will go toward teachers’ salaries next year, an increase of more than $1 million over last year.
The bond issue fund represents 25 percent of the school budget with $19.3 million allocated for 2020-21.
The third highest expenditure for the school district next year will be nearly $18 million budgeted for the general fund, which includes some salaries, constituting just under 23 percent of the school budget.
Additional expenditure line items and the percentage of the budget include:
• Capital Projects — $3.2 million, 4.17 percent.
• Debt Service Fund — $4.5 million, 5.81 percent.
• Student Activities Fund — $893,980, 1.16 percent.
• Food Services — $1.8 million, 2.33 percent.
“We are also projecting deficit spending in operations and that will be covered out of the reserves realized this year,” Kluesner said.
There was a drop in revenue in this year’s fiscal year budget of $2.2 million compared with last year.
“We are projecting a collection rate of local taxes of 85 percent rather than 95 percent used in 2019-20 due to uncertainties in the economy,” Kluesner said. “The budget includes a significant reduction in interest income due to lower rates and dwindling balances as the progress payments are made. We did not budget for any private grants or donations, which had been realized in 2019-20, but we do not have a confirmation that they will continue into 2020-21.”
Kluesner added there is a reduction in state revenues because of the anticipated withholdings due to the state budget shortfalls.
A breakdown of revenue by fund and percentage of the budget is as follows:
• Local — $40 million, 75.08 percent.
• County — $1.6 million, 3.03 percent.
• State — $8 million, 14.96 percent.
• Federal — $3 million, 5.78 percent.
• Other — $15,000, 1.15 percent.
The net overall debt of the district is $63.6 million, according to Kluesner.
The district budget can be viewed online at www.washington.k12.mo.us.