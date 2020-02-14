The Washington School Board will hold a special meeting this Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 a.m. to award contracts for nine safety vestibules and site work for construction of a new elementary school.
The district also is currently seeking bids for “Bid Package 2,” which includes some additional site work and construction of the school.
A pre-bid meeting for that work was held and more information will be shared at the meeting.
All of the work is being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.
The Prop S funds also will be used to purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
The new elementary school will replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary.
The safety vestibules will be built at all of the schools except Washington Middle School because that work might be tied to a larger project.
School officials said they want to have the vestibules completed over the summer.
The district owner representative or construction manager for the work is Landmark Contract Management Inc., St. Louis. The architect for the projects is Bond Architects.
The school board facilities committee, which is comprised of Scott Byrne, Susan Thatcher and Bob Oreskovic, also will give an update at Thursday’s special meeting.
New School
The board also could award a contract for the new school later this month at the regular school board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer has said that timeline will depend on whether interviews and contract terms can be finalized by then. If not, another special meeting will be scheduled.
Renderings and floor plans for the new elementary school have been presented to the school board and shared publicly.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year. It is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.
A name for the school has not yet been determined.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school, will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
VanLeer has said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out, featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.