The Washington School Board will hold a special meeting Monday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will again be held via Zoom videoconference.
The board will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel issues.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer will share information on re-entry considerations from multiple meetings (via Zoom) that she has participated in over the past weeks.
Salary schedules for certified staff, activity club sponsors, coaches, department chairs and extra duty stipends will be discussed and voted on.
The board also will vote on renewing its agreement with Schoology, the district’s Learning Management System (LMS), which includes several engaging tools.
Educators can create custom courses, pace students individually, and differentiate instruction. Schoology also facilitates improvement by providing educators access to globally shared resources.
The board will still hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 27, at 7 p.m.