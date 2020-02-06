Kaleb Burr, a junior at Washington High School, is the new student adviser for the Washington School Board.
Burr of Marthasville was sworn by board President John Freitag Wednesday night at the school board meeting. He replaces senior Tristan Zeh, who served the past year.
He is the son of Mike and Lisa Burr, Marthasville.
The student representative terms are for one year.
The school board adopted a policy in October 2013 to have a nonvoting student adviser. The board said it recognizes the unique perspectives held by students on issues impacting the school district.
Burr is a member of the varsity football team, serves on Leadership Council for football, and volunteers with the Junior Jays program. He also is a member of the track and field team.
Assistant Principal Dr. Joe Dierks said Burr’s talents also are on display in the classroom where he is a top student in multiple AP courses (including AP Government), and he carries a 3.93 GPA. He currently serves as junior class vice president and is involved in prom planning this spring.
“Kaleb is an extremely well-rounded student who will be marvelous in this role,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer welcomed Burr and thanked Zeh for his service the past year..
“Tristan’s insights and contributions to discussions were very much appreciated,” VanLeer said.
Burr is the son of ???
The student representative is expected to attend all regular board meetings and may be asked to report on particular issues. The representative also is expected to communicate with students throughout the district on a regular basis.
The student adviser does not sit in on executive sessions and is not privy to any confidential information.