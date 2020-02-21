The Washington School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Registration is for children who will be 5 years of age on or before July 31, 2020.
Parents and guardians of students who will attend kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year should register their child at the elementary school in which they reside.
To register, parents and guardians will need to arrive at the elementary school anytime from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 25. During this time, they will complete an online enrollment process.
To finalize registration, parents/guardians will need to bring the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residency.
Once the enrollment is complete, staff and/or students will be on hand to answer questions and provide tours of the building. Your child does not need to be present during this time of registration.
Anyone unable to attend the Feb. 25 registration, should contact the school for further enrollment instructions.
For more information, contact Chris Marquart at the Board of Education building at 636-231-2005.
For questions regarding elementary school boundary lines, contact First Student Bus Company at 636-239-1429.