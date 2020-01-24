There will be a race for three open seats on the Washington School Board in the April election.
Dan Leslie, Labadie, filed Tuesday morning, the last day for candidates to file.
Filing was scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, after The Missourian went to press for the Wednesday edition. Any additional filings will be reported on emissourian.com and in the weekend edition.
Up until Tuesday, only the three incumbents had filed — Scott Byrne and Susan Thatcher of Labadie and Bob Oreskovic, Washington. All three filed opening day.
Byrne is completing his fourth term on the board. He was first elected in 2008. Thatcher is finishing her second term after first being elected in 2014. Oreskovic was elected in 2017 and is completing his first term.
Board members are elected to three-year terms.
The district canceled classes Tuesday due to icy road conditions, but the district administration office was open to accept filing.
Board candidates must be at least 24 years of age, U.S. citizens, resident taxpayers of the district and have resided in Missouri for one year preceding their election.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on stated residence.
They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pled guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Candidates must file all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates.
The seven-member board serves as the governing body for the school district. Board members set district policies, select the superintendent of schools, adopt the annual budget and determine the tax rate.