The Washington High School Prom scheduled for Thursday, June 25, has been canceled, and school officials said it will not be rescheduled.
“After much discussion regarding guidelines for social distancing at prom, it has become clear that it will be impossible for us to hold a Prom this year,” said WHS Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum. “I know how much this event means to our students and it is with a heavy heart that I must deliver the news that we must cancel prom this year.”
Graduation will take place Saturday, June 27, at 9 a.m. at Scanlan Stadium on the WHS campus.
McCallum noted the start time is an hour earlier than previously posted.
“We believe the field and temperature conditions will be better in the morning as opposed to the afternoon or evening,” she said. “The field temperature tends to rise as the day goes on, making the evening field temperature, combined with the air temperature, greater than it will be in the morning.”
McCallum said the earlier start time should make the event more comfortable for students and guests.
“We feel it is important to hold to the June 27 date, as that is the date that was previously published for families,” she said.
“In order to socially distance seating for those attending graduation, each graduate will be limited to five tickets for family and guests,” she noted. “We have evaluated our field and seating options and the most we can accommodate with social distance guidelines is five tickets per graduate.”
For those unable to attend graduation, it will be available to watch online via a livestream.
Additionally, WHS will organize a drive-thru ticket pickup for seniors the week of graduation.
McCallum said information on the date, time and pickup location will be sent out this week, as will more information about graduation procedures for seniors.