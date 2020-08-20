Washington School District’s Assistant Superintendent John McColloch gave The Missourian an update of the district’s two major construction projects.
Despite the rainy weather, construction of the $18.3 million elementary school, at Highway 100 and St. Johns Road, is on schedule and its safety vestibule project is nearing completion, he said.
Kolb Grading, Weldon Spring, has almost completed the excavating portion and K&S Associates Inc. of St. Louis is pouring concrete for the slabs, according to McColloch.
“In the next couple of weeks we will be receiving the structural steel,” McColloch said. “Once the steel has been received then workers can begin putting the structural steel walls up.”.
The new school, which replaces the aging South Point Elementary, will be a two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot structure on 75 acres. It will house kindergarten through sixth grade and is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future. Its opening date is set for August 2021.
Safety Additions
Construction of safety vestibules at nine schools in the district has been underway since the beginning of April, and all sites are complete with the exception of two, Marthasville and Washington High School, which are expected to be completed this week, McColloch said.
Safety vestibules provide additional protection at schools with a single point of entry for visitors as all other doors remain locked while school is in session. Once a visitor has signed in and been identified, the doors from the sign-in area to the school are electronically unlocked.
Vestibules are complete at Four Rivers Career Center, Early Learning Center, West Elementary School, Labadie Elementary School, Clearview Elementary School, Campbellton Elementary School and Augusta Elementary School.
The only school not included is Washington Middle School because that work may be tied into a larger renovation project if funding is available.
McColloch said the project also involved security upgrades, including installation of intruder-resistant film on windows and doors, installation of ballistic-rated transaction windows, hardware and additions to existing building security systems.
“There is now a more secure entry at each building with a double-door entry system,” McColloch said.
Brockmiller Construction, Farmington, was awarded the $1.5 million contract earlier this year for the construction work.
Both projects are being funded through Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved by voters in April 2019.