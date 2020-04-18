Prairie Dell Elementary will be ready for the 2020-21 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe, informed the Board of Education Wednesday, April 15, that the construction is on track and ahead of schedule.
The construction site has been unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak and has seen a lot of progress.
“Prairie Dell is no longer a hard hat site,” Mabe said. “We are currently waxing floors and I believe we have three coats down in the classrooms.”
He added that the playground equipment has been installed at the school and the site is ready for the next step — the installation of turf.
According to Mabe, the furniture delivery for the school is expected to arrive on time. That is scheduled for May 18.
With the finishing touches being added to the school, the site is expected to be completed earlier than its initial June date.
According to Mabe, Prairie Dell Elementary will be completed in early May.
Project Background
ICS Construction Services Inc., St. Louis, is the contractor for the project. Work started on the site in February.
The new elementary school is one of several projects being funded by Prop Wildcats. In April 2018, voters approved a $27 million bond issue to make a number of improvements.
The school is designed to comfortably fit 600 students and, at a maximum, house 900. Each classroom is designed for up to 25 students.
Each of the three wings will have 11 classrooms, but it’s likely only 24 will be used right away. The rest are for future growth.
Bextermueller said the project has a current projected cost of $18,093,996.
The original Prop Wildcats projects are estimated to cost $27,755,844. Along the way, the district has added some additional scope to the work. That additional work is projected to cost $1,008,650.