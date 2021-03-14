Gov. Mike Parson flew into Washington on a helicopter to tour the Four Rivers Career Center Thursday, March 11.
After walking through classrooms and talking one-on-one with students, Parson discussed education in two forms: the instruction on-site and the related conversations currently unfolding at the Capitol.
Official-Filled Walk-Through
During the tour, Parson stopped by eight classes teaching engineering, building construction, automotive technology and more. About 20 local officials accompanied him through the halls.
“If you ever think you’re going to change the needle in the state of Missouri, this is how you do it,” Parson said after viewing the classrooms. “I couldn’t be more proud of the school systems in the way they’ve adapted to these work-ready programs and really making sure these guys get real life skills to go out there and compete in the job market.”
The party in Parson’s wake included Washington School District Board of Education members, employers in the career center’s Youth Registered Apprenticeship program (YRA), City Administrator Darren Lamb and Mayor Sandy Lucy.
“For our high school students, it’s good to be able to be trained in these settings, so that they’re work ready when they graduate,” Lucy said. “I’m glad that the governor recognized what an outstanding program we have here.”
Parson has focused on enhancing work-ready education throughout his gubernatorial term, particularly at the high school level.
The programs at the career center teach students work-force preparedness through hands-on, practical applications. This caught Parson’s attention, Four Rivers director Andy Robinson said.
Education in Governance
At the end of the tour, Parson discussed the heavily contested Senate Bill 55 and the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package signed March 11.
On the stimulus package, he said he would like to divert the funds toward long-term projects such as those at the career center.
“I want to make sure we just don’t spend a bunch on programs in one year’s time that we can really invest in infrastructure, workforce development, these training programs,” he said. “I mean, if you can get early childhood development right and you get these training programs right, that’s how you change the needle in Missouri."
When asked about Senate Bill 55, Parson said he would wait until it is finalized to determine a stance.
Parson said he wants learning to return to the classroom, and the bill is an unsurprising response after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted learning.
The few schools still teaching completely remotely are making “a huge mistake. It’s an injustice to the kids and to the parents,” he said, adding, “These kinds of discussions come up when these things happen.”
The Washington School District’s Board of Education and administrators have publicly opposed SB 55, which could allow charter schools to be built in its vicinity and for the Bible to be taught at public schools, among other provisions. Board members signed a resolution against it at the Feb. 24 board meeting, and Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer called it “pretty awful” in a prior interview.
Career Center Attracts Students
Grace Hoerstkamp, a WHS senior who attends the Four Rivers Career Center, was one of six students guiding the governor. She represented the Center for Advanced Professional Studies business class.
In this course, students learn how to conduct themselves in a professional setting through experience, such as participating in the tour that day.
"I normally wouldn't be able to see the governor at a high school," Hoerstkamp, 17, said. "It's nice to be in a different setting. It's a much more grown-up setting, more independent."
The YRA program in particular is “leading the nation,” Robinson said. This places students into paid part-time positions. Its success has come from its size and variation in job prospects, despite its infancy.
On Feb. 26, 33 students in the YRA program signed contracts to work with their employers full-time. The companies ranged from the Washington Toyota dealership to local welding companies.
Another 20 apprentices will be ready to enter the workforce in April, Robinson said. The program was approved by the Missouri Department of Labor on June 28, and the total number of students enrolled is already comparable to the "cumulative number in the state."
Within the career center as a whole, there are about 600 students enrolled from across Franklin, Gasconade and Warren counties.