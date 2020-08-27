Parents, grandparents, students and teachers were in attendance at last night's School District of Washington's school board meeting to address officials over the hybrid learning model.
A total of 16 people spoke during the public comments, with the majority speaking against it and asking the board to reconsider its decision when it reevaluates the situation in three weeks.
The board did not discuss or take action for reconsideration of the model at the meeting. Board President John Freitag said the board will take the comments into account when it does its reevaluation.
Assistant Superintendent Rachel Franssen highlighted the need for substitute teachers at the meeting for the school year.
