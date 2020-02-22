Open spots for Union R-XI School District preschools happen on rare occasions but for the upcoming school year there is spot availability for parents who want to take advantage.
According to Early Childhood Director Meg Vogel, there are open spots for next year at all three elementary schools in the Union R-XI School District, which includes Beaufort, Central and Prairie Dell elementary schools.
“There are some spots open at Beaufort Elementary,” Vogel said. “And we have filled more than half of the spots in Central Elementary and at Prairie Dell Elementary.”
Vogel said the spots likely won’t be open long and have filled up quickly in the past.
“The spots we have open are limited and we are filling them actively,” Vogel said.
About the Program
The preschools offer an exploratory-based curriculum and are academic centers in subjects like literacy, math and music.
There are three classes offered, one at each of the elementary schools in the district.
The program will run with normal school hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., five days a week.
Vogel added that there is some before- and after-school care offered.
Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack are given to the students participating.
The cost is $500 a month, which includes the food provided to students.
For more information or to enroll a child at any of the three elementary sites, contact the Early Childhood Center at 636-583-1202.