Nominations are being accepted for the Washington School District WINGS Educational Foundation Class of 2020 Hall of Honor.
The WINGS Hall of Honor was formed to recognize alumni, community contributors and educators who have shown exceptional personal, community or professional achievement.
Alumni — Persons who attended the Washington School District and have shown exceptional personal, community and/or professional achievements.
Community Contributor — Persons whose efforts have made significant contributions to the district.
Educator — Teachers or administrators who were outstanding educational leaders in the district. Five years must have passed since full-time employment or affiliation with the district.
The nomination form can be found on the district website. People may submit nominations to WINGS Foundation, P.O. Box 203, Washington, MO 63090.
The deadline is June 1, 2020. The Hall of Honor ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 26.
For more information, contact Maggie Zick at 636-667-7424 or Lauren Storie at 850-543-4376.