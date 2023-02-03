School Lunch Reforms

Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in Essex Junction, Vt., on Thursday, June 9, 2022

 Associated Press/Lisa Rathke.

U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries.

The plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also seeks to significantly decrease sodium in the meals served to the nation’s schoolkids by 2029, while making the rules for foods made with whole grains more flexible.