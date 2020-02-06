Kjia Zuroweste, 22, has called New Haven home for all her life, but this year she is moving to South Korea to embrace a new adventure.
Zuroweste is the daughter of Curt and Kathie Zuroweste, New Haven. She is a graduate of Crosspoint Christian School, Villa Ridge.
What is most unique about Zuroweste going to teach in South Korea is the journey of how she ended with the opprotunity.
A few months before graduation, Zuroweste decided to learn Korean on a whim.
“It is my goal to learn seven languages before I am 30 and I thought why not Korean,” she said.
Zuroweste and her mother, Kathie, happened to be at a coffee shop in St. Louis, where they planned to get some work done. Zuroweste had just placed her Korean keys on her keyboard, ready to study the language, when they ran into an old friend who was meeting with someone who was going to be a guest professor in South Korea.
After their friend’s meeting was over, he talked to Zuroweste about South Korea and informed her of a law school there.
“I want to go to law school one day and practice corporate law, and I became interested in studying at the law school in Seoul,” she said.
Zuroweste graduated in May 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Westminster College and then planned a trip to visit the college in South Korea.
Before her trip to South Korea, she applied to a job recruitment site for teaching in South Korea.
“It was totally random and I never thought it would happen,” Zuroweste explained. “But sure enough, I had a reply within minutes of putting in my application.”
She told her recruiter she wanted to teach in Seoul, but was informed the chances of that were slim to none. But as fate would have it, she was contacted about doing an interview for a teaching position in Seoul.
Zuroweste had her Skype interview, traveled to South Korea to see the law school and on her way back home, received the news she had gotten the position at the school in Seoul.
Zuroweste will be teaching English to children between the ages of 4 and 7, in the Seocho District of Seoul. Her plan is to stay there for about a year.
She also plans to travel to countries in the surrounding areas and help North Korean refugees while she is in South Korea.
After her time with teaching is done, she plans on coming back to the United States to study law and while in law school study abroad.
Zuroweste will be leaving for South Korea Thursday, Feb. 20.