East Central College will add a new ag emphasis for its students in its Associate of Arts, STEM pathway degree program.
Due to the high interest in FFA, 4-H and other agricultural programs, ECC has decided to add a concentration of agriculture for students.
“ECC is very excited about this addition to the STEM pathway,” said ECC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Robyn Walter. “This is something we have talked about and it’s a great opportunity for ECC to work with the community and high school students, to support this need.”
According to Walter, Franklin County has the largest 4-H enrollment numbers in the state.
She explained that the elective portion of the degree program will focus on agriculture, covering subjects in plant science, animal science, soil science, agriculture economy and sustainable agriculture and the environment.
This AA degree, with an emphasis in agriculture, will offer the first two years of a bachelor’s degree for students majoring in agriculture systems management and animal science, and a foundation for other agricultural degree programs.
Walter said that ECC has collaborated with the University of Missouri-Columbia to establish this program.
“We have worked with the University of Missouri to develop course work and for transferring credits over into their degree program,” she said.
The new emphasis for the AA degree program in the STEM pathway will begin this fall.
Local FFA advisers and agricultural teachers have given their support of the new program.
FFA, WMS
Kaylin Bade, the adviser of Washington Middle School Junior FFA Chapter, expressed her excitement of the new pathway.
“Franklin County has a strong agricultural background and I am glad to see this program come to East Central,” she said.
Bade added that this concentration option will be impactful in the long run for students who want to pursue a degree related to agriculture.
“I’ve had students disappointed that they did not have any options close to home for agricultural science after high school,” she said. “That in itself has changed students’ college majors and career paths.”
She stated that not having the option before has been disappointing because students have the potential of having a positive impact on the agricultural industry.
The interest in agriculture among students even at the middle school level is evident, said Bade, noting the Washington Middle School Junior FFA Chapter was started three years ago when she was approached by students.
And every year, the program has expanded, she noted. This year the program had nine officers and a total of 38 members.
Bade added that for students at Washington Middle School, FFA is a before-school activity — not a class — and she hopes the new program at ECC will encourage them to pursue an ag career.
“It takes a lot of interest, initiative and dedication for a 12- to 14-year-old to come to school early every Wednesday morning for their agriculture class,” she said.
Agriculture, UHS
Danielle Blair, the vocational agriculture teacher at Union High School, said the new program will be a great opportunity.
“I believe that this new avenue is going to be great for our agricultural students and for the community in general,” she said. “Anytime students are afforded the opportunity to advance their education is a good thing.”
She added that she feels this program will benefit students who can not go away to college the most.
“These students will now have a career pathway that they are passionate about available, which wasn’t before,” Blair said. “This program is giving students the opportunity to pursue their dreams, whether that is the development of a new career or supplementing their current agricultural experience.”
The demand for a program like ECC’s agriculture is clear because agriculture has great importance in Franklin County, according to Blair.
“Franklin County has almost 2000 farms that produced almost $60 million worth of agriculture products.
Agriculture is one of America’s largest endeavors, Blair said, with almost 17 percent of the population working in some aspect of the industry.
“Most people don’t realize they are being fed by less than 2 percent of the population,” she said.
Blair explained that producers today “are having to do more with less” and STEM programs have been a resource to help them figure out how to do it. Adding that with the population increasing to an estimated 9.7 billion people by 2050, producers have to determine how to increase food supply.
“This will consist of developing new technologies to increase production while being ecologically sound,” she said.
Programs like the ones Union High School and ECC not only teach about these new techniques but also develop students into becoming thinkers and problem solvers, according to Blair.
“These students will solve the problems of tomorrow in ways that we can’t even imagine today,” she said. “Their future will depend on the development of new equipment, genetics and procedures that will increase production while using less resources.”
The value of adding this pathway to ECC’s degree will have a great impact for the area, Blair said.
“Allowing students who want to stay in the area, where they can learn about STEM, is important to the development of our community.”
Blair also has hopes that the new program will fill a void that was left from its previous closure.
“When I first started teaching at UHS, ECC had an agriculture program which was closed shortly afterward,” Blair said. “That closure left a hole in our community and I hope that this new program will help fill the void that was left.”
For more information on ECC and its degree programs, visit https://www.eastcentral.edu/.