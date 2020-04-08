The Washington School District has hired a new assistant superintendent of finance and operations.
John McColloch, who is currently superintendent of the Salem R-80 School District, will begin his new role on July 1. He will be responsible for the administration and overall business operations of the district. His salary will be $139,455.
McColloch is in his 23rd year of public education, which includes eight years as a classroom teacher and the last 15 years in administration. He has been the superintendent at Salem for the last five years and served as assistant superintendent there for five years prior to that.
McColloch, who will turn 47 in May, will serve as a member of the executive team with a central role in district planning, analysis, efficiency efforts and long-range planning.
Dr. Brendan Mahon most recently held the position at Washington. He resigned due to personal reasons.
The school board approved the hiring of McColloch in a special executive meeting Friday, April 3.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the district had a total of 13 applicants for the opening. Seven candidates were initially interviewed, all of whom had superintendent certificates.
Six candidates were then interviewed through a committee process.
VanLeer said she’s excited to add McColloch to the administrative team.
“His experience, demeanor and skills will serve us well for many years to come,” said VanLeer. “As a current superintendent in a little smaller district, he comes highly recommended and will transition nicely into this role. I look forward to our collaboration and I can’t wait for our community to meet him.”
A 1992 graduate of Potosi High School, McColloch was the principal at Salem Junior High for five years before taking over as assistant superintendent.
“The reputation of the district is what drew me to this opportunity,” he said. “The Washington School District is a great place for students to learn.
“Dr. (Lori) VanLeer has a strong reputation across the region as a tremendous leader. I’ve worked with her through various functions in the past and have a great amount of respect for her and what she’s been able to accomplish,” he added. “She’s got a strong team that I’m looking forward to be a part of.”
McColloch said there also are opportunities in Washington for his family.
“I have a son and a daughter going through school right now and I believe there will be some extended opportunities for them in Washington,” he said. “We like the location. We have family living in Union, so we’ll be close to them. The big thing is that it’s a great school district with a great reputation and I want to be a part of it.”
McColloch began his career in education by teaching social studies and computer science at Salem High School, where he coached basketball and tennis. He also taught social studies in the North Callaway School District.
Education
McColloch received his Associate of Arts degree from Mineral Area College, Bachelor of Science in education from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University), Master of Education Administration and Specialist in education from William Woods University, and currently is working on his Doctorate in education at William Woods University.
“I’m excited about getting to know everybody and building relationships with the people I’ll be working with on a daily basis, with the teachers and staff members, and with the community,” McColloch said. “This is going to be a new experience for me. I’ve been in the Salem School District for 20 of my 23 years in education, so moving somewhere new and working somewhere new is going to be a new experience. I’m looking forward to acclimating myself to the district and to the community. I’m aware of a lot of the things the district wants to do over the next few years and I’m excited about being a part of that.”
McColloch and his wife, Sally, have been married for 20 years. She has worked as an elementary art teacher for the last 15 years. They have two children — Brayden, 15, a freshman in high school, and Brooke, 11, who is in fifth grade.