Meramec Valley R-III has been struggling to hire custodians.
The district needs to fill 5.5 vacant positions, Assistant Superintendent Tom Sauvage said. Late hours and low pay have contributed to the problem.
Local starting pay for custodians is typically $11.50 to $12 per hour, and MVR-III has been offering an $11 starting rate, Sauvage said. Second shift also is difficult to fill.
“They’re coming in at 2, 2:30 to work that evening shift, and for a lot of people, that doesn’t work with family life,” he said, “So, that’s something that we’re always going to battle because we hold school during the day.”
MVR-III board of education members voted to enter a partnership with recruiting agency, Westside Personnel Services, at their March 17 meeting.
Under the deal, the district will pay Westside 50 percent of each new custodian’s rate of hourly pay, for up to 480 hours, in addition to paying the custodian’s salary. This costs an additional $326 to $521 per custodian.
MVR-III will pay newly hired custodians without experience $11 an hour, and those with five years of experience will receive $12.14 per hour. After 60 days as temp workers, the custodians may choose to stay on as full-time employees.
As of December, Washington School District also struggled to fill its custodial positions, so board members voted to increase janitorial pay by $1 at the Dec. 16 meeting.
They compared their salary to districts in Franklin and other nearby counties and decided to bump the starting hourly wage from $10.82 to $11.82. The district also will continue to increase the wage by about 1 percent in a series of steps to come.
Three months after the vote, this pay increase has worked, the district’s custodial supervisor David Wells said.
Comparing applications from the first two months of 2021 to the first two months of 2020, custodial applicants have doubled, and that’s “probably being a little reserved,” he said.
Now, all 45 of the district’s custodial positions are staffed, said John McColloch, assistant superintendent of finance and operations. That was something the district was “having some trouble with” when he was first hired last April.
“We just tried to make it more competitive,” he said.