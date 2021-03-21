A second Franklin County public school district superintendent will leave their post at the end of this school year, as Meramec Valley R-III Superintendent Dr. John Mulford announced his departure at the March 17 board meeting.
Mulford will step down June 30.
He has been named the deputy superintendent of operations at the Springfield School District, which is the largest public school district in the state, according to a press release.
With this news, Meramec Valley R-III will see big changes next school year. In addition to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carrie Schwierjohn filling in the role as interim superintendent, the middle and high schools will switch to a trimester schedule, a shift she has been heading.
The first superintendent to announce their resignation this school year was Dr. Lori VanLeer of the Washington School District. St. Francis Borgia Regional High School also hired a new president for the 2021-2022 school year, Matthew Schutte.
Mulford said he is moving to be closer to family, in addition to progressing his career. He grew up in West Plains and spent much of his childhood traveling to Springfield for athletics and other activities, he said. After going to college at Missouri State University, he worked in West Plains for 16 years. He started working at MVR-III three years ago.
“I’m so grateful to have been part of Meramec Valley,” he said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things in three years.”
Mulford wanted to fill SPS’s deputy rather than superintendent position due to the school’s size, he said. SPS has 24,000 students, and MVR-III has 3,000.
Board of education members will spend the 2021-2022 school year searching for a permanent replacement while Schwierjohn fulfills the superintendent duties. Schwierjohn was unavailable to speak with The Missourian by press time.
Meanwhile, the middle and high schools will switch to trimester scheduling next school year where students will enroll in five classes a day per term. There will be 12 weeks in a term and three terms in a year.
The board unanimously approved the change at the March 17 meeting.
Currently, Riverbend Middle School students learn through a seven-period schedule. Pacific High School students enroll in eight classes per semester in a modified block system.
After researching how this type of scheduling worked in other districts, administrators decided this could be a way to ease the transition from middle to high school. Uniform systems would help the children, assistant superintendent Tom Sauvage said, and with fewer classes to balance in a day, teachers can put more focus on their curriculum.