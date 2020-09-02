Wednesday morning, Gasconade County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Scott Smith quieted rumors of a COVID-19 outbreak in Hermann Schools.
"No, no, no. That is incorrect," Smith said. "We've had one student at the high school, and one student at the middle school test positive."
Smith said the positive tests have resulted in a total of 55 students, about 30 at the high school and 25 at the middle school being put on home quarantine.
"At this time, no staff have been quarantined due to these particular positive cases," Smith said.