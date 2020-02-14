New data released shows 12.6 percent of Missouri’s 2019 graduates scored a 3 or better on their Advanced Placement (AP) exams, up from 12.2 percent in 2018 and 7 percent in 2009.
At Washington High School, 192 AP exams were taken last year and 100 students, or 52 percent, scored a 3 or higher, according to Washington School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann.
Some students took multiple assessments, Straatmann noted.
AP exams are graded on a 5-point scale. The top score is a 5, and the lowest score is a 1. The average score will vary for different subject areas, but a 3 and higher qualifies to receive college credit.
Seniors took 58 of the 192 AP exams administered at WHS, up from 49 last year. A total of 126 exams were taken by juniors, up from 85 last year. Both this year and last, eight sophomores took the exam.
Statewide, AP exam participation increased with just over 21 percent of Missouri’s 2019 graduates taking AP classes in high school, up from 12 percent in 2009.
More Classes
Straatmann said since 2011-12, Washington High School has increased its AP course offerings by seven, bringing the total to 12.
“Since AP course instructors have to go through a weeklong intense training course to teach the AP courses and attend follow-up training, to add these courses is quite a feat,” she said.
Straatmann said there are honors that can be earned by taking additional AP courses and exams and scoring 3 or higher.
WHS had 16 students last year earn the AP Scholars Designation, which means they scored a 3 or higher on three AP exams. That’s up from 14 the previous year.
Five students earned the AP Scholars with Honors Designation — earning a 3.5 or higher on all exams taken and earning a 3 or higher on at least three of four exams.
Additionally, three students earned the AP Scholars with Distinction Designation, scoring a 3.5 or higher on all exams taken and earning a 3 or higher on at least five exams.
“AP courses are extremely rigorous,” Straatmann noted. “Earning these designations are a tremendous honor. It shows a tremendous work ethic and dedication to learning the content of these courses to earn these awards.
“Kudos to all of our students who take this rigorous workload and extra recognition to those who have earned these awards,” she added.
Better Prepared
State officials said AP courses allow high school students to stand out during the college admission process and be better prepared for the rigorous coursework that lies ahead in college.
Scoring a 3 or higher on an AP exam also gives students the opportunity to earn credit for those courses at many Missouri colleges and universities. Students often advance directly into higher-level college courses.
“We are proud to see more Missouri students taking on the challenge of Advanced Placement courses and exams,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “That said, we know we must work to provide better access to AP course opportunities for all students in Missouri. We must also continue exploring how we can make the investment in and commitment to an AP course more meaningful for those students and their families.”
Participating in an AP exam is one of several measures used to determine college and career readiness. In addition to participating in AP courses and exams, 33 percent of 2019 graduates were enrolled in dual enrollment or dual credit classes.