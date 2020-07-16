East Central College is mandating masks for all students, faculty and staff at its Union campus and Rolla centers when the fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 24, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The college made the announcement Friday, July 10, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for institutions of higher education.
“Consistent and widespread use of masks helps ensure the safest environment for those on campus,” said Dr. Jon Bauer, president of ECC. “While county and city requirements vary throughout the college’s district and service region, it is the responsibility of ECC to adopt and enforce measures most appropriate for the health and safety of those in its facilities.”
Bauer said students may bring their own masks to campus. ECC also will be providing free reusable masks, with the ECC logo, to students in Union and Rolla throughout the semester.
ECC also will provide face shields and masks to faculty and staff. Faculty at ECC may elect to use face shields in lieu of masks, to facilitate effective teaching. Some may elect to use both a mask and face shield, and others may switch from one to the other depending on the proximity with students in a classroom or lab setting.
Bauer said students who are not able to wear masks due to medical issues will be allowed to wear face shields, and students who do not wish to wear a mask have the option of modifying their schedules to classes that are offered remotely.
The decision regarding masks was made now, Bauer said, to allow students and employees to plan accordingly for the fall semester, which will include a mix of in-person and remote classes.
The mask requirement for students will be treated as an expectation of the code of conduct. For employees, the use of masks is an employment condition during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
In addition to wearing masks, faculty and students will be responsible for wiping down desks and/or work stations with sanitizing wipes before and after class.
Combined with the regular cleaning by ECC’s custodial staff, this will also help ensure the safest environment for those on campus, Bauer said. “ECC will continue to monitor local data regarding COVID-19 transmission, guidelines from the CDC, and other authoritative sources of information in order to make decisions based on science and data,” he said.
Masks are currently required for those who are inside ECC buildings, in common areas, classrooms and labs during the summer semester, and in situations where there are more than two individuals present in a space.
Employees at ECC can continue to work without masks in their offices, or when meeting individually if social distancing of at least 6 feet can be maintained, according to Bauer. Those requirements will continue in the fall.
Meanwhile, ECC faculty are working on plans to switch in-person curriculum to online platforms if the college would have to close again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have the benefit of time and the experience of having done this before,” Bauer said.
Bauer said the current enrollment trend for classes this fall has been for in-person classes and that fall enrollment was down 20 percent from where ECC was at this point last year but has slowly been improving.
“These next couple of weeks will be important and give us a better idea of where we can expect to be this fall,” Bauer said.
The interim budget passed earlier this month predicted about a 5 percent drop in enrollment revenue.
“I hope it is better, but at this time I think it is very possible the college could see close to what it did last year in enrollment,” Bauer said.
For more information on ECC, visit eastcentral.edu.
Kristen Dragotto contributed to this story.