With school buildings closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, awards nights and other end-of-the-year programs at Washington High School have either been canceled, postponed or will take place electronically.
Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum said a virtual celebration is planned for the annual senior awards night.
“We will be sending a link to all seniors and senior parents that will collect needed scholarship recognition information, a photo and details of their future plans,” she said. “We plan to use this information to put together an electronic senior awards recognition. Our hope is to release this information on May 21, the original date of graduation.”
McCallum said the National Honor Society induction has been rescheduled for the fall and graduates will be invited to come back and take part.
Multiple dates have been set for graduation and prom. That schedule can be found on the district website.
“We will be in contact toward the end of May with students and families with more detailed plans on the logistics of these large-scale events,” McCallum said.
Seniors who still need a transcript sent to a college they plan to attend should send those requests through their Naviance account. For questions, contact the school counselor.
Seniors who still need to pick up graduation items from Jostens have a few more options. They can call Jostens directly and have items mailed or they can go to the Jostens headquarters in Eureka to pick up their items.
McCallum said the end-of-the-year Renaissance Assembly will be delivered electronically.
“Any student who receives an award will be able to pick up the award on the date indicated for student pick up of items left at school,” she said. “This date is still to be determined and likely will not occur until mid-June.”
Class Rings
McCallum said the ceremony for the sophomore class ring night has been canceled, but next year juniors will be invited to attend the spring 2021 ceremony in combination with the Class of 2022.
A class ring pickup is set for Tuesday, June 2, and it will be held drive-thru style in front of the guidance office lobby drive at WHS.
McCallum said students must remain in their vehicles.
“This is meant to keep the social distancing in place, as well as to keep the line moving,” she said. “At no time may anyone enter the building.”
Jostens’ representatives will be on site to direct traffic and hand out items.
The pickup times for June 2 are as follows:
Last Names A-H — 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Last Names I-R — 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Last Names S-Z — 11 to 11:30 a.m.
McCallum said seniors needing to pick up graduation items and any sophomore who cannot make their assigned time should come between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
AP Exams
McCallum said AP teachers will be communicating directly with students about AP exams, but information also is available at https://apstudents.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates.
Students also can contact the AP coordinator directly at Kelly.richard@washington.k12.mo.us.
Items Left at School
McCallum said the high school plans to schedule a time for students to return textbooks, uniforms and other items, as well as pick up items they may have left at school.
Items for pickup will include any Renaissance awards received, spirit wear orders that have arrived at school, and personal items.
“We will be in touch with the logistics and a date soon,” said McCallum, adding she does not anticipate being able to organize this event until mid-June.
A+ Certification
Updates on A+ certification will be sent out soon.
McCallum said the state has released guidelines and a letter summarizing the changes will be mailed out.
Questions regarding A+ can be sent via email to joseph.dierks@washington.k12.mo.us.
ACT Dates
Pending approval and based on guidelines for social distancing, WHS plans to host two dates for the ACT testing this summer — June 13 and July 18.
“Students must preregister and pay through ACT.org to take these tests,” McCallum said.
These ACT test dates are national test dates and Washington High School is just one of many approved locations for testing, McCallum said.
For seniors trying to qualify for Bright Flight, the state has indicated it will accept scores through the July test date, she noted.
Summer Activities
McCallum said at this time no sporting activities will take place until further notice. Campus facilities, including parking lots, remain closed.
Summer school also is on hold for now.
“We will send out information as it becomes available,” McCallum said. “We are hoping to have information available around May 20. We will communicate as soon as we can.”
Summer sports camp registration also has been suspended.
“We will reopen registration in the event summer camps can take place,” McCallum said.
The Jordan Scheer Children’s Relay For Life has been canceled.
“The WHS Student Council/Leadership class is looking at alternatives,” said McCallum, adding updates and more information can be found at https://sites.google.com/site/whschildrensrelay/.
The Al Matzes Color Run also has been canceled for this year.
“We look forward to bringing this event back at a future date,” said McCallum.
At last week’s school board meeting, McCallum said the high school is doing its best to make sure seniors receive the recognition they deserve.