Scenic Regional Library and Washington Public Library are partnering to provide educational resources for teachers in Franklin, Gasconade and Warren counties.
The free service, which officially launches April 1, allows teachers to submit requests online for up to 50 items to be used in their classrooms. Teachers can request items by title or by a specific subject, such as “children’s books about planets.”
The library items will be delivered to their respective schools. Teachers also can choose to pick up the materials at the branch or library nearest to their school, according to a press release about the program.
When the materials are delivered, the teacher can schedule a pickup time with library staff.
This service is available to educators at preschools, day cares and private and public schools. The program includes DVDs, CDs, books and audiobooks, according to library officials.
Educators also can use the service to request materials to assist with lesson planning. The libraries ask that a teacher provide the library with at least two weeks notice to fill a request.
The teacher assistance request form can be found at www.scenicregional.org/teacherform.
Scenic Regional Library has nine branch locations, including branches in Hermann, New Haven, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union and Warrenton. The library also partners with the Washington Historical Society to manage the Ralph Gregory Library, which is housed at the historical society’s museum.
The Washington Public Library is located at 410 Lafayette St. in Washington.