Financial generosity during an unusually tough economic year stands out as even more charitable. Several entities recently made that gesture to the Meramec Valley R-III School District.
Jeff Haug, MVR-III chief financial officer, reported during the May 20 school board meeting that nearly $7,620 in public gifts were received.
Show Me Auto Body and Restoration in Pacific donated $100 to Truman Elementary School to apply toward negative lunch balances. David and Anita Hylla also donated $100 for the same reason to Zitzman Elementary School.
Pacific Eagles Aerie #3842 contributed $1,920.36 to any negative lunch balances across the district, as well as $2,590.46 to the MVR-III Weekend Backpack program.
Beth Bowers, Shelter Insurance agent in Pacific, provided $1,000 for the district’s Weekend Backpack program. Another $1,907.76 came from Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge members.
MVR-III Superintendent John Mulford said financial cuts should be expected in the 2020-2021 school year budget, with as much as a 11 percent dip in revenue, especially in state education foundation formula funding and lack of gambling tax revenue earmarked for education.
“Our finances are such that we definitely will be able to weather this storm, but administrators and teachers may have to halt some of the new enrichments they were going to add,” Mulford said.
On June 1, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Missouri’s public colleges and universities will get no money from the state this month and payments for K-12 school districts will be reduced.
“It goes without saying that COVID-19 has had a severe impact on our anticipated economic growth. This is truly unlike anything we have ever experienced before,” he added.
A total of $220 million already was withheld from Missouri state departments.
The governor is restricting another $209 million in state spending during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Of that, $41 million is being taken from higher education and another $131 million will be restricted from K-12 education.
Parson said $123 million is being withheld from the state’s Foundation Formula, used to fund public and charter schools on a per pupil basis. He said the state is waiving a regulation that keeps some districts from having their funds cut so the financial pain can be spread across the state.
“These were extremely difficult decisions I never thought I’d have to make in just a few months,” Parson said.
Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said the June payment to K-12 schools is being reduced by about 39 percent. Federal CARES Act funding will help with the shortfall but won’t make up for the full loss, she said.
K-12 schools are set to receive about $187 million from CARES Act funds, Vandeven said. About $16 million has been sent to nearly 100 districts so far, she confirmed.
The money can be used for any COVID-19-related expenses schools incur.
Haug said CARES Act funding for MVR-III was slated to be used for cleaning expenses, including 12 UV light disinfecting machines, disposable masks and hand sanitizer for every classroom; technology purchases, such as the extra mobile wireless stations bought during the schools’ shutdowns; and to offset salaries of preschool teachers associated with no revenue received from the program for several months due to the novel coronavirus lockdown.
Emotional
Learning Added
Carrie Schwierjohn, MVR-III assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said at the same board meeting that she and other educators have brainstormed options for catching up students when the new school year starts.
She said essential fourth quarter skills will be revisited, and teachers in the next level up will spend more time on select missed topics, such as fractions, when those same topics arise in the future curriculum.
She said they will closely monitor the pacing of educational core lessons throughout the new school year.
Schwierjohn also announced a change in how future school supplies will be handled for COVID-19 safety reasons. The district will purchase required supplies in bulk, and parents can reimburse the district for their students’ needed supplies.
During the school closure, Schwierjohn said the curriculum department, principals and instructional coaches met via Zoom weekly with every district staff member. “We were able to work on weekly lesson planning, as well as begin our next year planning,” she said.
One of the main focal points for next year is going to be adding a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) component to instruction, Schwierjohn said.
During the Zoom meetings, she said building teams collaborated on when to incorporate SEL learning into the school day, as well as what resources to use to support teachers. K-4 school teachers chose a Second Steps program, and fifth-through-12th-grade teachers wanted a program called Every Monday Matters.