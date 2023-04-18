On Monday morning the St. Clair Elementary faculty, Lions Club and Living Life on 2 Wheels surprised St. Clair kindergarteners with 24 training bicycles to use in their physical education (PE) class.

Last year, Sarah Darlington of Living Life on 2 Wheels, a non-profit organization based in Festus whose mission is to create more cycling awareness in communities across the state, offered to help St. Clair Elementary integrate the All Kids Bike program into its PE curriculum. All Kids Bike is a national movement that strives to provide kindergarten PE classes with learn-to-ride bicycles, helmets and an online program guide for teachers to show children the basics of how to ride a bike.

