On Monday morning the St. Clair Elementary faculty, Lions Club and Living Life on 2 Wheels surprised St. Clair kindergarteners with 24 training bicycles to use in their physical education (PE) class.
Last year, Sarah Darlington of Living Life on 2 Wheels, a non-profit organization based in Festus whose mission is to create more cycling awareness in communities across the state, offered to help St. Clair Elementary integrate the All Kids Bike program into its PE curriculum. All Kids Bike is a national movement that strives to provide kindergarten PE classes with learn-to-ride bicycles, helmets and an online program guide for teachers to show children the basics of how to ride a bike.
“This is actually the 25th school we have helped get this program into,” Living Life on 2 Wheels co-founder Rene Creed said.
Creed said that in the past year and a half Living Life on 2 Wheels has worked to get the All Kids Bikes program into schools in Jefferson County, and are now working on other areas of the state.
“The kids nowadays, unfortunately, are conditioned to be in the house and to be on devices more than anything it seems like,” Creed said. “And so getting them outside, giving everybody the chance to fall and get up and to have this joy and excitement you see here and the independence is going to be huge for the community.”
St. Clair Elementary PE Teacher Megan York said she will be able to lead the children by demonstrating on a training bike made for teachers, and that the first few lessons are all about balance. Once they have mastered balance, she said, pedals will be attached to the bikes, and they will be able to learn how to fully ride it.
“I’m going to teach them all about balance and self-confidence,” York said. “I know some of these students might not even get the chance to ride a bike. So it’s a great opportunity to get them moving and hopefully improve the lives of our community.”
York said that since the bicycles are meant to last 7 to 10 years, she will have the potential to teach hundreds of children how to ride a bike.
In order to implement this program, the school had to raise $6,000 to cover the one-time cost of the program, and it was the St. Clair Lions Club who stepped forward and volunteered to cover the total cost.
“We are always, as a Lions Club, looking for a community project where we can reach out and touch the community,” Lions Club board member Jay Rice said.
Rice said once they found out about the program, they knew it was right up their alley.
The St. Clair Lions Club, with the help of some St. Clair Junior High students helped assemble the bikes and presented them to the children on Monday. Following a brief introduction, the children were able to strap on helmets and try the bikes out in the gym. “So far it’s turning out to be exactly what we thought it would be,” Rice said. “Watching the little ones light up, that’s what we’re all about.”