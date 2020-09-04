They haven’t even turned on the Friday night lights at Scanlan Stadium, but some Washington High School student fans already are throwing a penalty flag.
At issue is the school’s football attendance policy, which limits attendance to the family of participants unlike crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional, which has no restrictions on the number of attendees at this week’s game.
A change.org petition organized by Washington High student Kaleb Briggs, a leader of the Washington “Jim’s Garage” student section, is being circulated on social media this week seeking support for a change in policy to full fan attendance. The petition had over 600 signatures as of Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, John Freitag, Washington School Board president and parent of a band member, has proposed a compromise before Friday night’s home opener against Pacific kicks off. He plans to collect extra vouchers not being used by family members and distribute them to students who want to go to the games.
“We will be outside with signs to collect the unused vouchers and if students want to come, we’ll be able to help them,” Freitag said. “We want to make sure the students can have the student experience. It’s a short window for the first game, but we want to get the word out.”
Briggs said that he is not opposed to Freitag’s suggestion. “It’s just no matter if there’s 30 tickets left over for football, or 15 tickets left over for volleyball, I want there to be a student section even if it’s just a little one with 15 people. Every student athlete I have talked to says every time there is a student section, it gets them more fired up.
“I’m a student section leader here at Washington, along with five other people, and I’m a senior. This is my last year in high school and I want to make it the best one yet.”
Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said Friday night’s game will be played under the preset protocols.
“Currently, we are providing each player/participant (football, dance, cheer and band) with four family tickets/vouchers,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said in a statement. “This equates to about 950 spectators. We are allowing up to 300 vouchers for the visiting team. This is a reduction of our typical home attendance. We will see how Week 1 goes. These actions are subject to change at any time.”
Deckelman is open to change in the future, if it can be proven to be safe. “My advice is to relax and hopefully we can ease up on restrictions,” he said.
Washington Policy
Washington is following the COVID-19 guidelines it adopted during the summer as part of the MSHSAA guidelines for the return of sports.
“I support Washington High School, our athletic director and our coaches as they work diligently to follow the MSHSAA guidelines,” VanLeer said. “The measures we are taking are to preserve as much of our athletic seasons as we can. I can’t speak for what others are doing because we are all working under the same guidelines.”
VanLeer said the guidelines are in place to help ensure the entire season can take place. “We are doing the best we can and strive not to be irresponsible in our decisions,” VanLeer said. “Several schools have had to quarantine their entire team for two weeks, losing games and opportunities to practice. As this worsens, it may cause teams to miss their season, shorten their schedules or move their ability to play to the spring. We are not immune to this either, and it likely will happen at some point, although we hope not.”
Washington’s policy states:
• Admittance will be limited to relatives of participants (four per student).
• Relatives of participants, will be placed on a pass list, which will allow them to purchase a ticket to the event.
• Face coverings and social distancing are required of all spectators.
• Families should sit together.
• Opposing team admittance will be restricted to the same relatives-only system.
• Opposing teams will be able to utilize locker rooms before the game and at halftime, only.
• Concession workers will wear face coverings and gloves. Only prepackaged items will be sold.
• The band will perform during the pregame and at halftime, and will not sit in the grandstands during the game.
“We’re right in the middle as far as what we’re doing,” Deckelman said, comparing Washington’s policy with others around the state. “We’re keeping it to approximately half of what the bleachers can hold on the home side. Some GAC schools are taping off bleachers.”
Borgia Plan A
The Washington students want something closer to what Borgia is utilizing.
For its Friday night game against Union, Borgia is using what it calls Plan A, which has no restrictions on the number of fans, but requires that masks be worn and social distancing be followed with families sitting in clusters, and grade school-aged children have to stay with parents. Bleachers will be marked off every other row.
For students, Plan A calls for a standing area behind the south end zone with masks required and standing spots marked. The band will be in the corner of the track.
Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand said school officials discussed the plan for a long time.
“We evaluated what everybody did in Week 1,” Arand said. “We feel that being outside, there will be more opportunities to socially distance. Our trainer talked to doctors before a decision was made. The student sections will be behind the end zones, away from the bleachers. If they’re not wearing masks, we will send them home.”
For those who don’t feel comfortable going to the game, Arand said Borgia is streaming the game through the NFHS Network. Radio station KLPW will be broadcasting the game and media outlets like The Missourian will be covering the game as well.
Deckelman said everyone should realize how lucky we are to have sports.
“Less than 20 miles away, as the crow flies, they’re not even playing games at Lafayette right now,” Deckelman said. “There currently is a football team in the area (Borgia JV) not playing because of COVID-19. We’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize here.”