The Washington School District is going out to bid for gym floor restoration and bleacher replacement at the high school.
A report on the project was given at the school board meeting last Wednesday, Jan. 29.
School officials said the work will be completed over the summer.
The floor restoration includes sanding, refinishing and restriping the gym floor, along with a seal and finish.
“This should take us through the next decade and then some,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
VanLeer showed the board a photo of a similar project done at a different school. She said the main basketball court will have a black border.
There also will be stained Blue Jays heads inside the three-point areas. One end of the court will say Washington and the other Blue Jays. The color scheme throughout will be royal blue, black, white and gray.
The main volleyball court will be royal, while the cross court will be gray.
The district is seeking a bleacher system comprised of multi-tiered, closed deck seating row operating in a telescopic manner. There will be notch-outs for wheelchair seating.
A pre-bid walkthrough for both the gym restoration and bleacher replacement is scheduled for Feb. 11. All proposals must be submitted by Feb. 20 and the board is expected to make a decision on the project at its Feb. 25 meeting.