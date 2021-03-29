Washington School Board president John Freitag, incumbent director Kevin Blackburn and new challenger Spencer J. Nothum are competing for two open positions on the district’s board of education.
The election will take place April 6. Absentee voting is available through the Franklin County Clerk’s office in Union.
Nothum, a 34-year-old commercial insurance agent with Schroeder Insurance, is running because he was unhappy with the board’s level of transparency when making decisions regarding COVID-19, he said.
“It just didn’t feel like there was an open line of communication between the board and the district and parents or other stakeholders, students, whoever it might be,” he said.
He wanted the district to return to in-person learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year and provide optional remote lessons. Going forward, he wants to urge administrators to make the best choices for students, he said.
Nothum has four children ages 2, 5, 7 and 9, and the oldest two are enrolled in the Washington School District. He has a high school degree from New Haven High School and is involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Rotary Club of Washington.
He said he also wants to promote the Four Rivers Career Center as a flagship in the community and ask hard questions about fiscal decision-making.
Freitag, 51, has been on the board since 2015 after working as co-campaign chairman for a 2012-13 bond issue.
He said he is running for a third term because he wants to see previous tasks through to completion, including the transition of the new superintendent and director of curriculum, who the board helped hire and will begin their posts next school year, and South Point Elementary construction.
He said he also wants to oversee the continued innovation of programs leading to more school choice for students, ranging from classes at the career center to ROTC training.
“We want to be that school district that has all those bells and whistles and has the ability to allow those students to have the career path choices that they want,” he said.
Freitag is the executive vice president of First State Community Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Missouri and is a member of the Society of Joseph’s board, Washington High School Athletic Association, Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Borgia parish. Two of his children are Washington High graduates, and another is a sophomore.
Blackburn, 56, wants to focus on ensuring student safety in his next term. In addition to applying his nine years of experience as a board member, he will use his employment and personal history to advance this initiative, he said.
Blackburn is a probation parole officer for the Missouri State Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole and the Franklin County Treatment Court Team. From 2006 to 2011, he worked as the district’s community relations and Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer.
As a child, Blackburn dropped out of ninth grade twice, which he said makes him especially interested in progressing nontraditional methods of education such as the career center.
“I would have been able to stay in school if I had something that interested me,” he said, “so keeping those avenues available and looking at different ways of creating different paths for kids other than just one and trying to fit everybody into it (is important).”
Blackburn has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood University and is a member of First Christian Church. Three of his six children graduated from Washington High School.
All three candidates said they will facilitate a positive relationship with the parochial school system, keep their eyes on upcoming Senate legislation, promote fiscal responsibility and focus on students’ mental, physical and academic health.