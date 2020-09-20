The Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC) announced last week its facility would be offering the Youth Registered Apprenticeship program (YRA) this year.
The career center is offering the program in coordination with TransPORTS and the Missouri Department of Labor, with support from the city of Washington and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Department of Labor approved the program June 28 and YRA program standards as a nationally recognized and registered intermediary.
Cynthia Walker, apprenticeship coordinator at FRCC who was hired in July, said the program will allow students to receive on-the-job training, using an earn-while-you-learn model. Students will be able to work in high-demand career fields, including machine tool, automotive technology and collision repairs.
Walker added future occupations for the program will include welding and construction trades.
FRCC Director Andy Robinson said pay for students who work as an apprentice will be determined by the employer, and the school does not have a “flat rate” required for the employers to pay the students.
“Students in the program will be our gold star students with great attendance, a good grade point average and no disciplinary records,” Walker said.
A similar program was offered at FRCC in the mid to late 90s and ended in 2000, Robinson said. He has been trying to get the YRA program established. It came to fruition this July when Robinson received notification that TransPORTS accepted the proposal for partnership.
TransPORTS Project and Marketing Communications Manager Katie Adams has partnered with numerous entities across the nation. “(We are) proud to partner with Four Rivers as a valuable, nation-leading program,” Adams said.
School District of Washington Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said establishing partnerships like the YRA program does is on track with the district’s strategic plan and is a great representation of the district’s goal for its students.
“Providing students with the most authentic learning opportunities is supremely important to us,” VanLeer said.
She added for students to have practical hands-on experiences that directly lead to post-secondary opportunities in the work force or further training and education, is something needed in today’s economy.
Robinson received an investment of $40,000 from TransPORTS in July, which has been used to help offset costs of hiring Walker as the coordinator and launching the program.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for the city of Washington, said the city is excited for the new program. “Washington’s growing industries are fortunate to now have another tool to find and train the future of their workforce.”