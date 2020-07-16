East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer recently was named to the Commission on Small and Rural Colleges.
Dr. Bauer was appointed to the commission by the board of directors of the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a nationwide advocacy organization for the community colleges.
He was appointed to the commission for three years.
The Commission on Small and Rural Colleges provides the AACC Board of Directors with advice and counsel on trends and issues impacting institutions.
“We are sure that your insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the board’s decision-making process and its ability to serve the interests of all AACC member institutions,” Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the AACC, wrote to Dr. Bauer.
The commission also highlights innovative practices in small and rural colleges that can serve as models for other institutions, and the commission will make suggestions to the association on ways that it may address the needs of small and rural colleges.
“Dedicated leadership is essential to the continued success of community colleges and to our association,” Bumphus added. “We thank you for your interest and commitment to serving in this very important role.”