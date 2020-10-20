Dropping temperatures are changing up East Central College’s Fine & Performing Arts outdoor events.
The Classics and Cocktails viewing of “Anatomy of a Murder,” featuring the ECC Jazz Band, previously slated for Thursday, Oct. 22, has been canceled. It was part of the ECC Film and Lecture series and the movie was to be shown in the Theatre in the Glen.
The Tuesday, Oct. 20, ECC Concert Band performance, also scheduled in the Theatre in the Glen, will now be livestreamed only in conjunction with an ECC Jazz Band performance. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
A link to the livestream event will be posted on the ECC website at www.eastcentral.edu/ and the ECC Facebook and Twitter pages when it becomes available.
For more information, call 636-584-6720 or email Sylvia.sellers@eastcentral.edu.