East Central College received $1.6 million from the Cares Act to help with COVID-19 released expenses.
Regulations require the college to give $800,000 of that relief to its students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ECC began to do last week.
President Dr. Jon Bauer reported that as of Friday May, 22, the college had distributed $118,300 to 195 students.
“To receive this grant, students had to be eligible for FASFA (free application for federal student aid),” he said. “Our current students who were enrolled in the spring 2020 semester who qualified were contacted.”
Bauer reported that of the 2,193 students who were enrolled for the spring semester, 1,300 of them qualified.
After being contacted, students had to submit an application, which included how they were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bauer said the second wave of issuing money to new students enrolled at the college has not happened and there is no set date for when it will begin.
“ECC will issue money to students currently enrolled who have been impacted by the pandemic,” he said. “If there is money available afterward to issue grants to new students who have been financially impacted by the pandemic, ECC will distribute grants.”