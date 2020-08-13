Fall enrollment at East Central College is down compared with last year, as the college prepares for classes to start in two weeks,
Enrollment is off by nearly 9 percent compared with last year, said Gregg Jones, the college’s director of communications and marketing. He said as of Monday, Aug. 10, there were 1,713 students enrolled in 19,056 credit hours.
Jones said at the same date in the fall of 2019, there were 1,912 students enrolled in 21,056. credit hours.
“We still have two weeks left, including Walk-in Weekend which is an enrollment push,” Jones said. The Walk-In Weekend is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jones said the event is for those who want to register in person and are not available during the week.
Meanwhile, the college is holding onto more of the students who committed earlier in the year.
Jones said this year ECC de-registered the lowest percentage of students in 6 years. “(They were de-registered) because we haven’t heard anything from them in a while, and they have not developed a payment plan, including financial aid,” Jones said.
De-register day was Tuesday, Aug. 4 and the initial de-registration percentage of enrollment was 8.8 percent, which was 153 students, Jones said.
In 2019 the initial de-registration percentage of enrollment was 9.81 percent, which was 196 students.