East Central College has been facilitating the disbursement of federal funds for ECC students impacted economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An emergency grant program has been created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The college received $825,661 for students, a portion of which already has been distributed.
The federal legislation was approved in April to aid students with expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. Many students have encountered financial challenges due to COVID-19, and CARES Act funding assists with food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care expenses.
The ECC financial aid office has sent text messages and emails to eligible students and also started a phone call campaign to reach students.
The number of students eligible for the CARES Act funding is 1,323, which is determined by the federal government, however, that number could change.
For eligible students, the awards will appear in the student self-service portal at Eastcentral.edu.
The funds will be disbursed to students through direct deposit into bank accounts and students are urged to check their address and banking information on file at ECC.
Students who have not signed up for direct deposit can do so by going to www.eastcentral.edu and clicking on “eCentral” and then “Financial Information.” The funds will not be available to pick up in person.
ECC is required to report information about distributions on its website at www.eastcentral.edu/covid/cares-act-reporting/.
Any questions from students should be directed to the ECC Financial Aid Office at 636-584-6588 or finaid@eastcentral.edu.