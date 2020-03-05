The Fire and Technology Program at East Central College will no longer be offered as a degree program.
The ECC Board of Trustees voted Monday night, March 2, to deactivate the program.
President Dr. Jon Bauer explained to the board that deactivation of the program had been expected.
“The deactivation of this program has been coming for a long time,” he said. “We have been maintaining this program for a number of years, thinking perhaps things would change.”
The program, according to Bauer, has been offered by the college for over 40 years. The program has seen a steady decrease in attendance due to fire districts offering their own training.
“We have not had students enroll in the program, most of this training takes place within the fire districts,” Bauer explained. “This program has served its place and time.”
Fire and Technology Coordinator Mark Skornia spoke to the board, thanking trustees for their support over the years.
“This program has been able to help a number of students graduate and receive the training they need,” said Skornia
After the board voted to deactivate the program, Skornia was presented with an award to honor his years of service to ECC.
Skornia has been the coordinator of the program for 12 years and an instructor for 19 years.
Skornia serves as the city of Washington emergency management director and former assistant chief of the Washington Fire Department.
Skornia told the Missourian the program has been extremely valuable to the surrounding fire districts and the deactivation is just a part of the fundamental changes that can be seen throughout higher education in general.
“The question is now when is it necessary to have a degree for certain job fields,” he said. “Within the fire districts there has been a shift in skills based training that takes place internally rather than degree programs.”
Skornia added that while this decision brings a “melancholy moment” he along with the surrounding fire districts appreciate the support the program was given.