This summer’s performance of “GRITS: The Musical” at East Central College has been canceled.
The musical was scheduled for July 23-26 in the John Anglin Performing Arts Center.
According to Robyn Walter, ECC vice president of academic affairs, several factors led to the decision, including health and safety of audience members, performers and staff.
“We believe canceling the show is in the best interest to promote public health and safety during our phased-in reopening approach,” she said.
For more information, call the box office at 636 584 6693, or email ECC Box Office Manager Shannon Penrod at shannon.penrod@eastcentral.edu.
“GRITS: The Musical” is based on the book “GRITS (Girls Raised in the South) Friends Are Forevah” and it was to be directed by John Anglin.