The East Central College Board of Trustees Monday approved a slight rate increase for tuition beginning in the fall of 2020.
According to ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer, the 3 percent increase will boost revenue to allow the college to invest in initiatives identified in the SOAR to 2024 strategic plan.
The increase follows a recommendation by a budget subcommittee on tuition, he said, which noted small increment increases in tuition is a better practice than large, sporadic increases.
“Ideally we will look at tuition every year,” he said. “I think it is a better approach than waiting several years to come back with a double-digit increase.”
There are two tiers of tuition at ECC. Tier 1 includes most programs, as well as general education classes. Tier 2 consists of classes in culinary arts, industrial maintenance technology, nursing and precision machining programs.
The new in-district tuition rates will be $105 per credit hour for Tier 1 classes. In-district rates for Tier 2 classes will be $129 per credit hour.
The current cost per credit hour for in-district students is $102 for Tier 1 and $125 for Tier 2.
There is no change to general fees, including fees for student activities, support services, technology and security.
The cost for dual credit in the 2020-21 academic year will be $53 per credit hour, an increase of $2 per hour.
Out-of-district rates will be $151 and $185 per credit hour for Tier 1 and Tier 2, respectively.
The rates per credit hour for out-of-state students will be $225 for Tier 1 and $276 for Tier 2. Tuition for international students will be $231 per credit hour for Tier 1, and $296 per credit hour for Tier 2.
Federal Pell Grants will increase by $150 to $6,345 for the 2020-21 academic year.
The tuition and general fees for a full-time student at ECC will remain below the Pell Grant and student loan threshold of $5,500. That allows for grants and loans to offset additional education costs, such as textbooks.
The tuition increase, in addition to a projected 2 percent increase in enrollment, will generate approximately $300,000 in new revenue, Bauer said.