The East Central College board of trustees voted Monday night to approve the operating tax levy at 37 cents and the debt service levy at 8.41 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The operating tax levy increased less than a half of cent, compared with 2019 which was 36.37 cents.
Dr. Jon Bauer, president at ECC, said this is expected to bring the college $1.9 billion in revenue, which is a 2 percent increase from last year.
Tax rates are subject to change based on actions by county boards of equalization, the Missouri Tax Commission, subsequent information, applicable law and certification by the state auditor.
The district’s assessed value, based on real estate and personal property, was $2 billion. The assessed value is a $43 million increase from 2019.
Meanwhile, the college’s current enrollment is up 1.6 percent while credit hours are down slightly from last year.
Currently, the college has 2,207 students enrolled who are taking 23,000 credit hours.
At this time last year, ECC had 2,173 students enrolled taking 23,287 credit hours.