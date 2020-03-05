East Central College alum Shauna Le Ann Smith returned to the art department last semester as a visiting artist and educator.
Her art installation — “The Gilded Doorways” — was a way for her to honor the place and the people who helped guide her life and career.
While installing the work on campus, Smith meticulously placed gold flakes on the doorway to ECC’s art studio. She noted that gold is an energizing color — a substance that has historical and visual merit and value.
Smith, who graduated from ECC in 2014 with an Associate of Fine Arts degree, said the gilded entryway “represents that the space and department you’re walking into is special.”
Smith transferred to Missouri State University after ECC where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She is the currently the museum assistant in education at the Springfield Art Museum.
She noted how special the community and learning environment surrounding the ECC Art Department is, and how she wanted to return and give back to the department.
The Union High School graduate remembers visiting ECC during the art department’s High School Portfolio Day.
“I didn’t foresee what was next,” she said. “Nobody in my family had gone to college, and my path wasn’t clear.”
However, studying art at ECC opened Smith’s eyes. She began to see a world outside her own, and realized the possibilities for her future as an artist, “I was amazed every day,” she said. “You can be that kind of person?”
In 2012, Smith went to London with the art club, another experience that affirmed her choice to be an artist.
“I began to realize I could go places in the world,” she said. “It was something I was capable of doing.”
Smith proposed her vision for an art installation at ECC to Jennifer Higerd, assistant professor of fine arts and Adam Watkins, assistant professor of fine arts and department chair, during an alumni art show at the college last spring.
Her project, “The Art Department as Place and the Power of Human Participation in Place-making,” was accepted, and she spent her days at ECC working on “The Gilded Doorways,” and teaching and mentoring students’ “site-responsive” works of art.
“No matter where I am in the world, so much of East Central stays with me,” Smith said. “I have so much care and love for this place, professionally and personally.”
According to Higerd, Smith has blossomed as an artist and educator.
“It makes my heart swell and glow to see Shauna come back and be in the room with such confidence,” she said. “She has grown into the role of artist, and artist as teacher.”
When Watkins saw the proposal for “The Gilded Doorways,” he said his emotions took over.
“We always like to think that we’re making that type of impact,” he said.
While attending ECC, Watkins added, Smith was “inquisitive, and always looking, trying to get more answers and dig deeper — she always showed up to class with questions and wanted to be part of the conversation.
“It was amazing to have her back,” he said. “Now she’s a peer — challenging and asking questions of the next generation of students. It’s powerful.”
Collaboration
Smith’s residency consisted of two parts: her public work of art, “The Gilded Doorways” (which can be seen around the doorways of HH 250 and HH 260), and instruction and mentorship for students’ site-responsive works of art. Students in Higerd’s Design I and III classes worked in small groups to create these pieces.
One of the collaborative works was created by Design III students Logan Bartle, Caroline Cox, Olivia Tucker, Anna Wright and Grace Hoener. They worked together and considered their varying mediums, and how the differences could represent unity.
Cox said the project provided a way to express what the school means to the students, and the friendships that developed during the collaboration.
Smith’s journey is far from over. Next, she plans to attend graduate school and continue to make an impact on the students, communities and art spaces that she inhabits.
At ECC, her Gilded Doors remain — the shining gold doorways reminding all who enter that they deserve the education and transformative experiences ahead.