Tuition at East Central College will cost $5 per-credit-hour more beginning in the fall after the school’s Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase at its Monday night meeting.
The college is projecting the boost will generate $363,268 in additional tuition revenue. East Central currently ranks as the sixth most affordable community college in Missouri out of 14.
ECC Vice President of Finance and Administration DeAnna Cassat said the increase is in response to state and national data that forecasts a decline in high school enrollment in future years.
Cassat said gradual tuition increases are preferred over larger, less frequent bumps.
ECC President Jon Bauer said tuition and general fees for a full-time student in- or out-of-district will remain below the amount of money awarded with federal Pell Grants.
The ECC board also approved a new partnership with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department to launch a police officer training center at the college’s Rolla campus opening in January 2023.
Christina Ayres, director of ECC’s Rolla and Sullivan campuses, said the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Rolla Police Department approached her about launching the program to help in recruitment.
Ayres said most of the departments she spoke with in surrounding counties are having similar recruitment and training challenges. A program at ECC would address those needs by providing graduates of the one-year program the skills and knowledge to meet the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program requirements for a Class A peace officer license.
Ayres said while ECC will provide classroom space, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department will provide training space and equipment for field exercises, including firearms, a shooting range, vehicles for low-speed driver training and a simulator for high-speed training. ECC and the department will jointly find and train an instructor.
Regular tuition and fees would cover the cost of the program, which would start every year in January, Ayres said, with classes offered in the evenings and on weekends. The first student cohort is planned for January 2023, and the school is expecting around 10 students.
Graduates of the police officer academy will have the option to continue on and also complete an associate of applied science degree, in addition to the one-year certificate, and people younger than 20 will be encouraged to complete general education requirements for an associate degree before enrolling in the police officer program.
In other business Monday, the board also approved new voting districts for trustees. Two trustees come from three subdistricts in parts of Franklin, Warren, St. Charles, Crawford, Washington and Gasconade counties. Currently, the subdistricts split some school districts, making filing confusing for candidates, so Bauer said in addition to splitting population evenly, the redistricting committee focused on keeping individual school districts in the same ECC subdistrict.
What the committee landed on, and what the board unanimously approved to go into effect next voting cycle is to include St. Clair R-XIII, Lonedell R-XIV, Sullivan C-2 and Crawford County R-I in the first subdistrict, with Union R-XI, New Haven, Franklin County R-2, Strain-Japan R-XVI and Spring Bluff R-XV in the second subdistrict and the Washington School District in the third subdistrict.