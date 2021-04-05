Students who have graduated from East Central College between fall 2019 and summer 2021 can attend in-person commencement ceremonies this May.
Five graduation events will be held in the Donald Shook Student Center.
Each of the ceremonies is capped at 50 graduates to accommodate social distancing. They will be held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, according to a press release from the college. Additionally, nursing students will have a pinning ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, followed by their commencement event at 10 a.m.
Graduates who do not want to attend the in-person ceremonies can opt into a virtual graduation.
The class of 2020’s in-person commencement event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and replaced with a virtual ceremony.
Graduates must reserve seating for themselves and up to six guests at eastcentral.edu/registrar/graduation-application.
The 4 p.m. May 15 ceremony will be open mainly for the class of 2020.
People can contact the graduation office at 636-584-6579 or grad@eastcentral.edu.