A proposed partnership with East Central College would allow Washington High School juniors and seniors to attend classes at the college’s Union campus with the goal of earning an Associate of Arts or Applied Science degree, as well as their high school diploma.
A special presentation on the Early College Academy was given Tuesday night at the Washington School Board meeting. The presenters were Heath Martin, ECC vice president of student development, and Megen Strubberg, director of early college programs.
No action was taken and the school board will continue to discuss the program at a workshop in March.
Board members had several questions regarding participation in high school extracurricular activities, if a student could still attend some classes at the high school and what happens if a student starts the early college program, but decides it’s not for them.
ECC officials said it would be up to the school district to determine those parameters, and the program could look a little different at different high schools.
For example, a district could allow a student to attend a class at the high school first hour and then spend the remainder of the day at ECC. However, to complete an associate degree, a student will need to complete 60 credit hours, so an online course, evening class or summer class might be needed to achieve that.
Martin said students would still be able to return to their high school for extracurricular activities, including sports.
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the program is similar to other “choice” programs already offered at WHS, such as dual credit, CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) and externships, among others.
VanLeer said the program would not appeal to all students, but she expects some, about 10 to 12, would be interested initially. She also said with board approval, the program could be offered as early as next school year.
Fully Integrated
ECC officials said students participating in the academy would essentially be replacing their junior and senior years of traditional high school for the early-entrance-to-college program. These students would be in the same classes as other college students at ECC, all taught by professors at the college.
It’s a full-immersion program, said Martin.
Students will follow the ECC academic calendar and are required to be in attendance for all classes.
Students also would be responsible for their own transportation to and from ECC.
The grade for every course taken at ECC is transferred back to the high school transcript. Students are required to maintain passing grades — C or better — in all classes.
Students would have access to the ECC Learning Center, library, student clubs and activities.
It was noted that students who choose this path would likely not qualify for first-time freshman scholarships at four-year universities because they would be viewed as transfer students. A+ funding also would not be available to them since they would already be receiving two years of college at no cost.
School officials said students and their parents would be made aware of these types of issues.
A senior-only option also could be offered for students interested in earning a one-year certificate in HVAC and refrigeration or industrial engineering maintenance. Seniors also could pursue a short track emergency medical technology certificate.
Not New
VanLeer said this type of early college experience is already being offered at the Meramec Valley School District where interested juniors and seniors attend classes at the St. Louis Community College Wildwood campus. Several public school districts in St. Louis County also are offering the program.
Last week, the Union School Board voted to move forward with exploring the program further.
Martin explained that there is no cost to the students or their families. The school district will cover the tuition, fees and books for college, each semester, up to 60 credits.
Admissions
ECC officials Tuesday night outlined the admission requirements to the Early College Academy. Students would be required to have a 3.0 GPA or 2.5 GPA with college-ready ACT/SAT or ECC Accuplacer scores.
Interested students also would have to write an essay and sign an agreement to abide by the expectations and responsibilities. Parental consent is required and a student’s disciplinary record also must be submitted.
In addition to St. Louis Community College, four other Missouri community colleges already offer early college experiences, including Jefferson College, Metropolitan Community College, Ozarks Technical College and St. Charles Community College.