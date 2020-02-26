By Susan Miller
Missourian Managing Editor
With flu numbers on the rise in Franklin County, the Washington School District has posted a flu guide for parents on its website.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said while attendance has been fairly typical for February, the district wants to be proactive in its communication.
“We usually have some illness this time of year and we do have some kids out, but nothing beyond the ordinary at this point,” VanLeer told The Missourian.
“We want to keep the spread of flu to a minimum,” she said. “Hand washing and staying home when sick are critical elements this time of year.”
While the school district hasn’t been hard hit by the flu, several area parochial schools have had many students out sick, specifically with influenza B.
As of Friday, the total cases of flu in Franklin County stood at 977, which is almost double the total of 524 the prior week.
Public Health Supervisor Tony Buel said hospitals and doctor’s offices are now reporting new cases daily due to the high numbers.
New cases have been on a slow rise since the beginning of February and exploded last week to a season high of 287.
Officials are anticipating new flu cases this week to top 300 by Monday or Tuesday.
More people have been diagnosed with influenza type B this season than in previous years at this time.
The flu guide on the district’s website talks about how serious the flu is, how it spreads and symptoms.
It also provides tips on how parents can help protect their children from getting the flu — the first and foremost being to have their child and all family members get the yearly flu vaccine.
The guide also provides information on what to do if a child is sick and how long they are contagious — which is one day before getting sick to up to five to seven days after.
School officials said children should stay home to rest to avoid spreading the flu to other children.
The flu guide was developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.